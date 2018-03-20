January sees over 10% rise in tourist guest nights

BBJ

In January 2018, the number of nights spent by international tourists increased by 7.6%, while nights spent by domestic tourists rose by 13.5% compared to a year earlier, shows a first release of monthly data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH). Total gross revenues from commercial accommodation grew over 11% at current prices.

In January 2018, compared to the same month of the previous year, the total number of guest nights spent in commercial accommodation in Hungary rose 10.4% year-on-year to 1.53 million.

The number of international tourist arrivals grew by 3.7% and that of international tourism nights by 7.6%, approaching 789,000. Turnover measured in tourism nights significantly increased in each type of accommodation. In hotels - accounting for nine out of ten nights spent by foreign tourists - the rate of growth was 5.1%. The number of foreign tourist nights increased in all tourism regions.

The number of domestic tourist arrivals increased by 13% and that of domestic tourism nights by 13.5%, exceeding 744,000. Turnover measured in tourism nights increased in each type of accommodation except holiday homes. The number of domestic tourist nights increased in each tourism region except Lake Tisza.

In absolute terms, total gross revenues of accommodation establishments increased by 11.4% to HUF 27 billion; within this, accommodation fee revenues increased by 9.3% (to HUF 14 bln), catering revenues by 24% (to HUF 6 bln), and other revenues by 4.7% (to HUF 6 bln) at current prices.

The amount of accommodation fee revenues from foreign visitors increased by 7.1%, while revenues from domestic visitors rose by 12% compared to January of the previous year.

Room occupancy in hotels in January increased by 2.3 percentage points to 44.8%. The gross average room rate in hotels edged up 0.9% to HUF 17,739 per night. Total revenue per available room (TRevPAR) increased 8.1% to HUF 14,614.

As of January 31, 2018, compared to the same date last year, the number of accommodation establishments operating in Hungary rose by 80 to 2,480. The number of available rooms grew by 1.8%.

The KSH will publish February data for guest nights and revenues from commercial accommodation on April 10.