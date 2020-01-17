ITM to prioritize transportation infrastructure

Nicholas Pongratz

The government and the Ministry for Innovation and Technology (ITM) are committed to the continuous improvement of the road and rail network, the "toolbox of public transport", which serves the country’s economic interests as well as the safety and comfort of Hungarian people and families, Parliamentary State Secretary Tamás Schanda said at a joint press conference with Hungarian State Railways (MÁV) in Budapest, writes origo.hu.

Photo by BalkansCat/Shutterstock.com

Schanda added that it is considered a strategic goal to improve the quality and efficiency of rail passenger and freight services, and to strive for a more competitive rail service, coordinated with bus transport, in public transport.

The state secretary said that strengthening the competitiveness of public transport, while balancing environmentally friendly and economical railways against individual transport solutions, is a priority.

He added that, since 2010, EU co-financed railway projects have been implemented in Hungary at a cost of more than HUF 1.3 trillion. The government plans to spend a further HUF 1.8 tln on railway investments already completed, under construction or in preparation for further development during the period up to 2024, origo.hu adds.