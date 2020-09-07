ITM Issues White Paper on Reducing Pandemic Risks

Nicholas Pongratz

The Ministry of Innovation and Technology has issued a white paper to help businesses reduce pandemic risks and continue to operate safely in the fall and winter, according to state news agency MTI.

Photo by Tirachard Kumtanom / Shuttestock.com

The white paper was prepared with the involvement of local companies and business chambers in the framework of the ministryʼs pandemic modeling and epidemiological project.

It makes recommendations based on international best practices. Coordinated planning, appropriate timing and choice for measures affecting individuals and groups, and disciplined implementation can keep the COVID-19 pandemic under control at Hungarian workplaces, too, the ministry said.

The 41-page document is available online at the government website kormany.hu and at business information portal vali.ifka.hu.