Investment fundsʼ assets up 1.1% in April, says BAMOSZ

MTI – Econews

Assets managed by members of the Association of Hungarian Investment Fund and Asset Management Companies (BAMOSZ) were up 1.1% in April from the previous month, to HUF 5.957 trillion, BAMOSZ said Thursday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Assets in money market funds fell 4.8% to HUF 850.9 billion on net divestments of HUF 42.96 bln. Assets in bond funds were down 1.8% at HUF 1.329 tln as investors made net divestments of HUF 19.87 bln. Mixed fund assets were up 2.4% at HUF 823 bln on net sales of HUF 14.37 bln.

Assets in share funds increased 5% to HUF 334.86 bln as net sales reached HUF 6.46 bln. Assets in commodity funds rose 7.3% to HUF 40.62 bln as net investments stood at HUF 2.67 bln. Assets in absolute-yield funds were up 3.3% at HUF 959 bln, with net sales of HUF 22.47 bln.

Assets in principal-protected funds fell 2.2% to HUF 281 bln as net redemptions reached HUF 1.74 bln. Assets in derivative funds rose 5% to HUF 182 bln on net investments of HUF 7.5 bln. Assets in property funds grew 5.3% to HUF 931.5 bln as net investments reached HUF 43.5 bln.