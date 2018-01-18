Investment fund assets edge down in December

MTI – Econews

Total assets in investment funds managed by members of the Association of Hungarian Investment Fund and Asset Management Companies (BAMOSZ) edged down 0.1%, or HUF 6 billion, to HUF 6,135 bln in December from the previous month, the association revealed on Wednesday.

Assets in BAMOSZ member funds were up almost 6%, or HUF 331 bln, from a year earlier.

In December alone, net purchases of investment fund units came to HUF 16 bln.

Assets in money market funds dropped 1.7% to HUF 654.4 bln, while assets in bond funds slipped 1.2% to HUF 1,171.5 bln.

Assets in mixed funds rose 1.9% to HUF 1,003.5 bln, even as yields fell. Assets in equity funds climbed 1% to HUF 380.6 bln.