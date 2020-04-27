Insurance brokers see compulsory vehicle policy premiums rising 10%

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Compulsory vehicle insurance premiums are expected to rise by around 10% this year, according to the Hungarian Association of Independent Insurance Brokers (FBAMSZ), Hungarian news agency MTI reports.
The increase is under last yearʼs 15-20% rise, FBAMSZ said.
Annual premiums for a compulsory vehicle insurance policy averaged about HUF 60,000 in the first quarter.
Traffic, as well as the number of car accidents, has dropped since curfew restrictions were introduced late in March to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the association noted.
scroll for moreall times CET
PwC Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Airon Trust Fiduciary Asset Management LLC
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben