Industrial production increases by 4% in November y.o.y.

BBJ

The volume of industrial output increased by 4% year-on-year in November 2018. Based on working-day adjusted data, production grew by 3.5%, according to freshly released data from the Central Statistical Agency (KSH).

Most manufacturing subsections contributed to the increase, with transport equipment manufacturing, representing the largest weight, growing at a similar rate to the previous month.

The manufacturing of computer, electronic and optical products grew significantly, while the manufacturing of food products, beverages and tobacco were also higher than a year earlier.

Industrial output in November – according to seasonally and working-day adjusted indices – was 1.1% below the level of the previous month, KSH says.