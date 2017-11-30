Your cart

Industrial producer prices up 4.5% in October

 BBJ
 Thursday, November 30, 2017, 10:17

Industrial producer prices as a whole were 4.5% higher in October 2017 than in the same month of 2016, according to monthly figures from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).  The rate accelerated from 4.1% in September and was the highest of the year so far. In January–October, industrial producer prices were 3.1% higher compared to the first ten months of 2016.

In October 2017 compared to October 2016, domestic industrial output prices increased by 4.5% on average, within which the prices of manufacturing, representing a weight of two-thirds, rose by 5.8%, and prices of the energy industry (electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply), with a weight of nearly three-tenths, by 1.4% compared to a year earlier.

Of the end-use groups of the producing branches of industry, prices in Hungary increased by 4.6% in energy and intermediate producing branches, by 2.2% in capital goods producing, and by 4.7% in consumer goods producing branches.

Industrial non-domestic (export) output prices rose by 4.4% compared to October of the previous year, within which prices of manufacturing (representing a weight of 95.1%) were up by 4.2%, while those of the energy industry (having a weight of 4.6%) rose by 9.4%.

In January–October 2017 compared to the first ten months of the previous year, domestic output prices increased by 4.8% and non-domestic (export) output prices by 2.3%, so that industrial producer prices as a whole were 3.1% higher year-on-year.

Data for industrial producer prices in November 2017 will be published by the KSH on January 5, 2018.

 

 

