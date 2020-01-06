Industrial producer prices rise by 2.1% in November

BBJ

Industrial producer prices as a whole were 2.1% higher in November 2019 than in the same period of the previous year, according to a report by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Industrial domestic output prices were up by 2.5%. Prices in Hungary rose by 0.8% in energy and intermediate producer branches, by 6.3% in capital goods producer and by 6.2% in consumer goods producer branches out of the end-use groups of the producer branches of industry.

Industrial non-domestic output prices were 1.9% higher, within which prices increased by 2.8% in manufacturing, representing a weight of 96%, and – owing to annual price changes in the international electricity market – were cut by 17% in energy industry, with a weight of 4.1%.

In January–November 2019 Domestic output prices went up by 3.9% and non-domestic output prices by 1.3%, so industrial producer prices as a whole rose by 2.1%, compared to the same period in 2018.