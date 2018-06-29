Industrial producer prices for Hungary grow by more than 5%

BBJ

Industrial producer prices as a whole were 5.3% higher in May 2018 than in the same period of the previous year, according to latest data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH). Domestic output prices increased by 5.4% on average.

Within domestic output prices, manufacturing (representing a weight of six-tenths) rose by 5.4%, while prices in the energy industry (electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply), with a weight of over one-third, saw a rise of 5.9% compared to a year earlier. Industrial non-domestic output prices went up by 5.2% compared to May of the previous year, KSH says.

In May 2018 compared to May 2017, industrial domestic output prices rose by 5.4%. Prices in Hungary increased by 7% in energy and intermediate producer branches, by 4% in capital goods producer and by 1.2% in consumer goods producer branches out of the end-use groups of the producer branches of industry.

Industrial non-domestic output prices rose by 5.2%, and within that by 4.6% in manufacturing (representing a weight of 96.4%) and by 17% in energy industry (with a weight of 3.4%) because of sector-specific market effects.

In January–May 2018 compared to January–May 2017, domestic output prices increased by 3.8% and non-domestic output prices by 3.7%, so industrial producer prices as a whole were 3.7% higher.