Hungaryʼs trade surplus slips slightly in March

Hungary’s trade surplus dropped by EUR 1.5 million to EUR 956 mln in March, according to a first release of data published this morning by the Central Statistical Office (KSH). The office notes that an extra working day in the month might have influenced the figure.
The value of exports amounted to EUR 9.4 billion and that of imports to EUR 8.5 bln. In euro terms, exports increased by 18% and imports by 21% in March, as compared to the same month a year earlier.
The share of European Union member states was 80% of exports and 74% of imports.
