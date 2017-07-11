Hungary’s tourism sector grows further in May

BBJ

The number of nights spent by international tourists increased by 6.9%, and that of nights spent by domestic tourists by 4.5% in May 2017 compared to the same month a year earlier, Hungary’s Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a first release of data today.

International guest turnover grew by 7.6% and domestic guest turnover by 5.5% measured in tourism nights and adjusted for calendar effects, according to KSH data, while gross revenues grew by 17% at current prices in accommodation establishments.

In May, the number of international tourist arrivals grew by 4.5% and that of international tourism nights by 6.9% to 1.3 million. The number of domestic tourist arrivals increased by 6.6% and that of domestic tourism nights by 4.5%, approaching 1.1 million, KSH data show.

Room occupancy in hotels increased by 4.0 percentage points to 60.5% in May. The total gross revenue of accommodation establishments increased by 17% to HUF 41 billion, the KSH reported for the month. Within this, accommodation fee revenues increased by 18% (to HUF 25 billion), catering revenues by 16% (to HUF 8 billion), and other revenues by 14% (to HUF 8 billion).

As of May 31, Hungary had a total of 3,016 accommodation establishments, one third of these being hotels and another third guesthouses. The number of available beds was nearly 283,000, which was 2.9% less than in the previous year.

In January-May period

In the January-May period, accommodation establishments registered 10% more, i.e. a total of 9.3 million tourism nights, as compared to the first five months of the preceding year. International guests spent 12% more (5 million) and domestic guests 8.2% more (4.3 million) tourism nights in accommodation establishments, the KSH added.

In the first five months of the year, room occupancy in hotels increased by 4.4 percentage points to 53.2%, while accommodation establishments achieved gross revenues of HUF 153 billion, i.e. a total of 16% more at current prices.