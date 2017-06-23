Hungary’s retail sales up 3.2% in April

BBJ

Hungary’s retail sales volume increased by 3.2% in April according to raw data and, mainly due to the Easter effect, by 1.7% adjusted for calendar effects compared to the same month of the previous year, according to a second estimate of data published today by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The volume of sales, adjusted for calendar effects, rose by 0.6% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 4.5% in non-food retail shops, and by 1.1% in automotive fuel retail, the KSH reported. Sales in motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories stores, not belonging to retail data, decreased by 5.6%.

In the January-April period, the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 2.9%; by 1.9% in food, drink and tobacco shops, by 4.8% in non-food retail trade, and by 2.7% in automotive fuel retail, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, adjusted for calendar effects, KSH data show.