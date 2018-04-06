Hungaryʼs industrial output up 4.1% in February

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs industrial output was up 4.1% in February compared to the same month a year earlier, a preliminary release of data by the Central Statistics Office today showed.

The figure was the same according to unadjusted and workday-adjusted data. Output rose again after a 6.9% unadjusted and a 6.7% workday-adjusted increase in January. In a month-on-month comparison, industrial output rose 0.5% in February after rising 1.5% in January, adjusted for seasonal and workday effects. In January-February, industrial output rose 5.4% from a year earlier.

Analyst Péter Virovácz of ING Bank told MTI that he expected industrial output growth to accelerate further in the coming months as new capacities are added. He predicted 8% output growth for the full year 2018.

Gergely Suppán of Takarékbank forecast 7% output growth for this year, compared to 4.8% in 2017. Dávid Németh of K&H Bank put full-year industrial output growth at 5% for 2018.