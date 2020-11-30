Hungary wheat harvest reaches 5 million tonnes

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs wheat harvest has reached 5 million tonnes, with an average yield of 5.37 tonnes per hectare, state secretary Zsolt Feldman said after a meeting of the Harvest Coordination Committee, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Photo by Korobka Dmytro / Shutterstock.com

Feldman noted that the yield was close to the standing record.

Some 2 million tonnes of that wheat could be exported.

Feldman said 96% of the maize crop has been harvested. The maize yield has broken all records, averaging 8.66 tonnes per hectare, he added.

The maize harvest is expected to reach 8.3 million tonnes.

Hungarian farmers harvested 1.32 million tonnes of barley. Yield averaged 5.65 tonnes per hectare.

The sunflower seed harvest reached 1.74 million tonnes. The average yield was 2.84 tonnes per hectare.

The rapeseed harvest reached 785,000 tonnes. The average yield was 2.52 tonnes per hectare.

The soybean harvest is nearly finished and should come to 161,000 tonnes, with an average yield of 2.72 tonnes per hectare.