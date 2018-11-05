Hungary PMI rises to 57.3 in October

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managersʼ Index (PMI) rose to 57.3 points in October, up from a revised 54.1 points in September, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index, said on Monday.

In its original data release on October 1, Halpim said the PMI stood at 53.8 points in September, but it revised this figure upwards in the Monday release, as reported by state news wire MTI.

An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction.

In October, among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the production volume index was up from September and has been above the 50 mark now for 38 consecutive months.

The new orders index increased and was above 50 points, showing an expansion of new orders. The current figure was above average.

Delivery times were longer than in September, and this sub-index has been below 50 now for 12 months in a row. Purchased stocks increased in September for the second month running.

The employment sub-index was above 50, showing an expansion in employment figures for the third consecutive month.