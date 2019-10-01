Hungary PMI falls to 51.8 in September

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 51.8 points in September from 52.6 in August, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index, said on Tuesday, state news wire MTI reports.

An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction.

Among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the new orders index "strengthened a bit" and remained over the 50 threshold.

The production volume index fell but continued to show expansion.

The employment index increased and was over 50 for the fourth month in a row.

Delivery times were longer than in August.

Purchased inventories were up for the second month in a row.