Hungary PMI falls to 50.1 in February

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 50.1 points in February from 52.2 points in January, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index, said on Monday, state news wire MTI reports.

In its original data release on February 3, Halpim said the PMI was at 52.5 points in January but it revised its number to a lower value in the Monday release.

An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction.

In February among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the production volume index was down from January but was above the 50 mark now for 54 months in a row.

The new orders index fell but was also above 50 points, showing an expansion of new orders. The current figure was below average.

Delivery times were longer than in January and the sub-index has been below 50 points for most of the time in the past 12 months.

Purchased stocks decreased in February, after expanding for 37 months in a row.

The employment sub-index was below 50 and showed a contraction in employment figures. The index value was below average.