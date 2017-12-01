Hungary PMI edges up to 58.6 in November

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managersʼ Index (PMI) stood at 58.6 points in November, up from 58.3 in October, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index, said on Friday.

An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction, noted state news agency MTI in its report.

Among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the new orders index rose slightly and remained over the 50 threshold. The production volume index was lower, but still showed an expansion.

The employment index rose, showing a steady expansion for the past one year.

Delivery times were longer in November, albeit rising at a slower pace. Purchased inventories rose for the eleventh month in a row, this time at a slightly weaker pace, MTI noted.