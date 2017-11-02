Hungary PMI drops to 58.3 in October

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managersʼ Index (PMI) stood at 58.3 points in October, falling from 59.3 in September, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index, said on Thursday.

An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction, according to state news wire MTI.

Among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the new orders index fell slightly but remained over the 50 threshold.

The production volume index was higher and showed an expansion.

The employment index fell but still showed growth.

Delivery times were longer in October. Purchased inventories rose for the tenth month in a row, this time at a slightly faster pace.