Hungary ICT sector revenue climbs 7% in 2018

MTI – Econews

Revenue of Hungaryʼs ICT sector rose 7.1% to HUF 3,398 billion last year, a summary of data compiled by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) shows, according to state news wire MTI.

The sector accounted for 3.7% of total corporate revenue in the national economy, the KSH said.

Revenue of IT companies grew by 17% to HUF 1,469 bln, while revenue of telecommunications firms was up 1.7% at HUF 1,218 bln.

Revenue of publishers was up 2.3% at HUF 293 bln, while revenue of film, television and recording companies fell 3.2% to HUF 418 bln.

The headcount of full-time staff in the ICT sector rose between 1.2% and 6.0% in all segments except publishing, where it dropped 1.4%.