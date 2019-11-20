Hungary farm sector output reaches HUF 2.693 tln in 2018

MTI – Econews

Gross output of Hungaryʼs agriculture sector rose 3.7% to HUF 2.693 trillion last year, Hungarian news agency MTI says, citing a report by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Image: Pixabay.

Output of crop and horticultural products was up 3.6% at HUF 1.559 tln. The value of grain output was HUF 714 billion and that of industrial crops HUF 346 bln.

Output of live animals and animal products rose to HUF 946 bln, with live animals accounting for HUF 656 bln and animal products for HUF 290 bln.

The value of agricultural services reached HUF 142 bln.

Relative to total gross output, maize accounted for 14% of the total and wheat made up 9.7%. Poultry generated 11.1% of the total, while hogs accounted for 8.3% and cattleʼs contribution to the total was 3.7%. Sunflower made up 6.9% of the total, with fresh vegetables contributing 7% and milk accounting for 6.8%.

The gross value added of the farm sector edged up 0.2% to HUF 1.105 tln or 41% of gross output.