Hungary declared free of bird flu

Nicholas Pongratz

Hungary regained its status as a bird flu-free country on September 8, based on the specification of the World Organization for Animal Health, Hungarian food safety authority NÉBIH said last week, according to agroinform.hu.

Image by Pixabay

After the extension of the favorable status for the whole country, markets of non-EU countries may be reopened for shipments of live poultry and poultry products from Hungary.

From September 14 compulsory pre-shipping screening will be scrapped but in order to avoid another outbreak, the repopulation of poultry farms can still only take place under strict controls.

Poultry still need to be fed and watered indoors to reduce the risk of infection from wild birds, NÉBIH noted. Bird flu was detected in Hungary in March and the last territorial restrictions were lifted on July 10.