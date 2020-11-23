Hungary among top wine producers in EU

BBJ

Hungary was the sixth-largest wine producer in the European Union last year, according to a recent report by EU statistical agency Eurostat.

According to Eurostat, a total of 16 billion liters of wine were produced in EU member states in 2019. Hungary produced 2% of the total, approximately 358 million liters.

The largest wine producer of the EU was Italy (5.5 billion liters, 35% of the total), followed by Spain (4.3 billion liters, 27%), and France (3.4 billion liters, 21%)

Hungaryʼs area-based productivity placed it fifth in the EU ranking,