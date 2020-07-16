Hungarians leave the nest later

MTI – Econews

Young Hungarians are living with their parents for longer, state news wire MTI reports, citing data compiled by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Image by Shutterstock.com

Around 62% of Hungarians between the ages of 18 and 34 were still living with their parents in 2019, up from 50% in 2005.

Among 18- to 24-year-old Hungarians, 86% were still living with their parents in 2019, while the rate stood at 41% for those between 25 and 34.

The rate of men between the ages of 25 and 34 living with their parents rose to 48%in 2019 from 41% in 2005. During the same period, the rate of women between 25 and 34 living with their parents climbed to 32% from 23%.

KSH noted that survey data show Hungarians 16 years and older living with their parents are "particularly satisfied" with their life circumstances, which could explain why many wait years after becoming adults to move out.

Hungarians move out of their parentsʼ homes at an average age of 28.5 for men and 25.8 for women, the data from 2019 show.

Those ages are not far from the median age for nest-leavers in the EU-28, although ages for moving out ranged from about 18 in Sweden to around 32 in Croatia.