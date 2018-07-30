Hungarian unemployment continues to shrink

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs rolling average three-month jobless rate reached 3.6% in April-June, down from 3.7% in the previous period and down from 4.3% in the same period a year earlier, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

The rate covers unemployment among those between the ages of 15 and 74. In absolute terms, there were 165,100 unemployed in Hungary in April-June, 5,500 less than in March-May and 31,200 less than in the same period a year earlier.

The unemployment rate among 15- to 24-year-olds stood at 9.5%, down 1.5 percentage points from a year earlier. Still, the age group accounted for almost one-fifth of all the Hungarian unemployed, KSH noted. The unemployment rate for 25- to 54-year-olds dropped 0.4 percentage points to 3.3% and the rate among 55- to 74-year-olds was down 1.5 percentage points at 2.1%.

Out-of-work Hungarians spent about 16.8 months looking for employment on average during the period. About 42.9% of the unemployed had been seeking work for one year or longer.

The number of employed Hungarians during the period stood at 4,474,600, up 17,600 from the previous three-month period and up 55,000 compared to one year earlier. The employment rate was 60.2%, slightly up from 59.9% in the previous period and up from 59.2% from a year earlier. The employment rate in April-June was at 67.7% for men and at 53% for women.

The number of employed included 167,000 Hungarians in so-called fostered work programs (public work schemes) and another 107,100 working abroad. The number of those employed on the domestic primary labor market rose 2.4% from a year earlier, while the number of fostered workers dropped 18.9%. The number of those working abroad was down 5.2%.

Analyst András Horváth of Takarékbank said the number of employed could exceed 4.5 million during the summer months for the first time since the early 1980s, and the unemployment rate could sink to 3% by the end of the summer. Horváth thought the annual average unemployment rate could be 3.4% for 2018. He said the Hungarian labor market continues to move towards full employment, adding that the economy still holds workforce reserves of about 500,000.

Péter Virovácz of ING Bank said he expected the jobless rate to fall to around 3.5% by the end of this year.