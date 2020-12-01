Hungarian products to be protected on Chinese market

Nicholas Pongratz

The geographical indications of 100 EU products, including Tokaj-labeled wine, will be protected on the Chinese market under an agreement between the European Union and China, which will enter into force early next year, according to origo.hu.

Tokaj wine bottles

The Ministry of Agriculture stated that among 175 other products due to be protected within four years after the Tokaj wines, pálinka, pomace brandy and the Szeged winter salami names would also be protected. According to the Ministry, 64 Hungarian agricultural products are currently protected in the EU.

Under the agricultural ministryʼs Geographical Indications program, a further 20 new geographical indications are being processed in the EU, mainly for agricultural products and foodstuffs and regional brandies.