Hungarian income inequality matches Poland

Nicholas Pongratz

Statistics published by Eurostat show serious income inequality, and the figures indicate that the gap between the richest and the poorest in Hungary has widened further in recent years, reports piacesprofit.hu.

One common measure of inequality is the so-called S80-S20 statistic, which shows how much the average income of the richest 20% of the population exceeds that of the poorest 20%.

Eurostat figures for Hungary are not very promising in this respect, as the gap has widened significantly between the years of 2009 and 2018, meaning that the rich are getting rich faster than the poorest could hope to catch up.

This statistic is also high when compared to other Visegrad Four countries, as Hungary has caught up with Poland, which has been leading in major income disparities recently, and in contrast to other countries, there is a clear upward trend in Hungary.