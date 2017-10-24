Hungarian families lack financial reserves, says poll

BBJ

Almost two-thirds of the Hungarian population are unable to save enough money to finance their expenses for one month in the event that their regular income ceases, according to a poll published by left-leaning daily newspaper Népszava.

The poll found that only 1.2% of the Hungarian population could manage to cover daily expenses for more than a year if their regular income was suspended. This shows that the Hungarian population is very vulnerable and highly dependent on state subsidies, notes Népszava. The unemployed, single people and families with children are particularly exposed to financial instability, the poll shows.

Almost 60% of respondents said they are dissatisfied with family allowances, while 63% consider that two salaries in a family are not sufficient to raise three children, and 73% see the pension system as unjust. As for corruption, respondents considered teachers the least corruptible, while 60% saw politicians as the most open to corruption.

As the autumn school holidays approach, many families are making plans to spend the week outdoors. Depending on the family size and expectations, the cost of this can vary between HUF 40,000 and HUF 100,000, according to estimates by K&H Bank.

Four nights in a three-star hotel for two adults and two children under 14 would cost around HUF 97,000. A 3D movie with popcorn included takes HUF 10,300 out of the family budget, while an interactive museum visit costs HUF 12,000 per family. A family ticket to Budapest Zoo costs HUF 7,900, so if a family were to schedule all these programs for next week, the cost would easily amount to HUF 40,000, K&H Bank notes.