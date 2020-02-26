Hungarian enterprises lagging behind in social media use

Bence Gaál

While an increasing number of businesses in the European Union are using social media, only 38% of enterprises in Hungary do so, the fourth-lowest share in the EU, according to data by statistical agency Eurostat.

Image: Eurostat

In 2019, approximately half of enterprises in the European Union reported that they were using at least one type of social media, which means an increase of 16 percentage points since 2014 (34%), the agency says.

The use of social media was most popular among enterprises in Malta (84%), Denmark (75%), the Netherlands (74%), Cyprus (73%), Sweden (72%), Belgium, Ireland and Finland (all 71%).

On the other end of the spectrum were enterprises in Romania (33%), Bulgaria (34%), Poland (37%), Hungary (38%), Latvia (41%) and Slovakia (42%).

The percentage of enterprises using social media has risen across all member states with available data since 2014, Eurostat says.

The highest rate of increase was registered in Denmark and Luxemburg (26 pp both), followed by Finland (25 pp), Sweden (24 pp) and Latvia (22 pp), while the lowest increases were observed in Bulgaria (6 pp), Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Slovenia (all 11 pp).

A marginally higher growth of 12 pp was registered in Hungary.