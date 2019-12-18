Hungarian consumption per capita 2nd lowest in EU

Bence Gaál

Hungaryʼs Active Individual Consumption (AIC) expressed in Purchasing Power Standards (PPS) is the joint-second lowest in the entire European Union, standing at 64% of the EU average in 2018, statistical agency Eurostat reports.

AIC per capita was measured at 56% in Bulgaria last year, the only country with a lower rate than Hungary. Croatiaʼs AIC rate also stood at 64%. The Hungarian rate is up from 62% in 2016 and 63% in 2017.

Hungaryʼs AIC was below the rates of regional peers. The Czech Republic registered the highest level (82%) among V4 countries, followed by Poland (76%), and Slovakia (73%). AIC per capita in Romania stood at 71% of the EU average in 2018.

The highest level was recorded in Luxembourg, 34% above the average, followed by Germany (120%), and Austria (117%).

The data, published by Eurostat are based on revised purchasing power parities and the latest GDP and population figures.

Hungary fared better in terms of GDP per capita, which stood at 71% of the EU average last year, according to Eurostat. The rate is higher than that of Bulgaria (51%), Croatia (63%), Romania (65%), Greece (68%), Latvia (69%) and Poland (70%).