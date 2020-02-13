HUF 1 mln salaries more common in Hungary

Nicholas Pongratz

HR firm Hays Hungary says wages continued to rise in Hungary last year, and according to its own survey and experience, it is not uncommon for a senior employee to apply for a gross salary of HUF 1 million, writes portfolio.hu.

Photo by Liptak Robert/Shutterstock.com

The initial salary of professionals in the construction and real estate market is around HUF 500,000, while an experienced senior can earn between HUF 1.5 mln to HUF 2 mln gross.

In addition to the construction industry, engineering is probably a focus of the slowdown in the automotive industry. Recruitment in this area also declined, but wage growth, as in recent years, has not stopped.

Junior salaries increased minimally for inexperienced candidates, but strongly increased among those working alongside their studies. Seniors’ wages continued to increase, especially for candidates with specialist knowledge or professional support.

Even more important is wage planning and career response to change. Initial salaries typically ranged from HUF 475,000-500,000 gross, and with five years of experience this was almost double, the average was HUF 750,000 to HUF 1.1 million.