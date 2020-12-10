Huawei contributed HUF 200 bln to Hungarian GDP last year

Nicholas Pongratz

The economic influence of Huawei Technologies in Hungary has been growing steadily over the last five years, as the Chinese company invested a seventh of the amount spent on European purchases in Hungary last year, according to a study published yesterday by Oxford Economics.

The British market research and consulting firm looked at the impact of the technology giantʼs activities on the Hungarian economy, employment, and tax revenues, writes leading business daily Világgazdaság.

The study showed Huawei Technologies Hungary Kft. contributed HUF 200 billion to Hungaryʼs GDP last year.