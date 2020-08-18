Household assets increased by HUF 1.823 tln in Q2

Nicholas Pongratz

By the end of Q2, the financial assets of households had increased to HUF 63.191 trillion, an increase of HUF 1.823 tln compared to the previous quarter, and an increase of HUF 5.992 tln on an annual basis, writes origo.hu.

Photo by Watchara Ritjan / Shutterstock.com

The level of household liabilities was HUF 10.850 tln, with a quarterly increase of HUF 367 billion, while the annual change was an increase of HUF 1.431 tln.

Thus, as a result of both, net financial assets increased by HUF 1.456 tln to HUF 52.341 tln.

On a transactional basis, the fact that cash and cash equivalents increased by HUF 225 bln, in addition to HUF 447 bln in demand deposits and by 56 bln in "time deposits," played a significant role in the increase in assets.

The population continued to purchase long-term bonds with outstanding dynamics, amounting to HUF 407 bln, while the population reduced its short-term bond portfolio by HUF 238 bln.

In the case of listed shares, the stock increased by HUF 133 bln, as the population continues to try to ride good entrants due to massive falls, while the quarterly net transaction of investment certificates was plus HUF 55 bln, and HUF 77 bln was invested in insurance.