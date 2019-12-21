Hospitals receive HUF 80 bln

BBJ

The government decided to provide hospitals with a total of HUF 79.4 billion to implement health improvements and reduce debts, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press conference in Budapest.

Gulyás Gulyás explained that the government funding package will include HUF 36.6 bln for healthcare modernization purposes. The cabinet wants to settle the debt of hospitals out of the remaining HUF 42.8 bln.

The ministry leader stressed that this would take a different form than before, as the government would not take over the debt of the institutions, but wanted to negotiate it centrally, making sure that the services billed were justified.