Hévíz 12th in European Destinations of Excellence ranking

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian spa town of Hévíz, home to Europeʼs largest thermal lake, has been voted the 12th best place to visit in this yearʼs European Destinations of Excellence (EDEN) ranking, the local council said on Friday, state news wire MTI reports.

Hévíz made the list, ahead of places such as Prague and Madrid, based on a count of more than 600,000 votes submitted between January 15 and February 5.

In addition to Hungarians, Hévíz enjoyed the support of many German, British, Norwegian, Austrian, Russian and Asian travelers, showing the town has made a place for itself among global tourism destinations, the local council said.

Making the EDEN list generally boosts tourism activity at destinations by 15%, it added.

EDEN, an initiative of the European Commission launched in 2006, aims to raise the profile of "emerging, non-traditional European destinations", while drawing attention to their "values, diversity and common features".