Guest nights down 42.3% in July

MTI – Econews

The number of guest nights at commercial accommodations in Hungary fell 42.3% year-on-year to 2,586,000 in July as the pandemic continued to impact the tourism industry, state news wire MTI reports, citing data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Image by Pixabay

The number of guest nights spent by domestic travelers fell 18.1% to 2,108,000, while the number spent by foreign visitors plunged 74.9% to 478,000.

Hungarians spent 738,000 guest nights in the area around Lake Balaton, making it the most popular travel destination in July.

Revenue of commercial accommodations fell 40.6% to HUF 38 billion in July from the same month a year earlier.

For the period January-July, the number of guest nights at commercial accommodations dropped 55.9% year-on-year to 7,765,000. The number of guest nights spent by domestic travelers fell 44.1% to 5,027,000 and the number spent by foreigners slipped 68.3% to 2,738,000.

Revenue of commercial accommodations dropped 54.9% to HUF 137 bln in January-July.