Gov’t building MotoGP racetrack outside Hajdúnánás for HUF 65 bln

Nicholas Pongratz

The government is building a modern, multifunctional, economically viable racetrack on the outskirts of Hajdúnánás (215 km northeast of Budapest), which will be suitable for hosting Grand Prix motorcycle races, including the world’s premier motorcycle series, MotoGP, Minister of Innovation and Technology László Palkovics announced, according to uzletem.hu.

File photo shows Pol Espargaro (44) and Danilo Petrucci (9) during the Valencia MotoGP 2019 at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit on November 17, 2019 in Valencia, Spain. Photo by Francesc Juan / Shutterstock.com

The investment, which includes the construction of service facilities, a training center, a conference center, and a hotel, will cost HUF 65 billion.

The agreement with MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports is for eight years, the first race will be held in 2023 on the track in Eastern Hungary, the website adds.