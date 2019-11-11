Goose meat demand peaks around St. Martin’s Day, Christmas

Domestic demand for goose meat concentrates around St. Martin’s Day (today) and Christmas in Hungary, according to a report by hellovidek.hu.

Market players expect the industry to become more balanced in the coming weeks. Due to modest demand and intensive production, prices are relatively low, right now.

Hungary plays a decisive role in European goose production. At the end of 2018 there were 1.3 million geese in Hungary, and 6.5 million goslings.

Slaughterhouses processed some 34,000 tonnes of live animals and manufactured nearly 22,000 tonnes of meat. Foie gras production grew 60% accordingly, hellovidék.hu notes.