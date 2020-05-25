GKI: Increased online customers could boost market 25%

Nicholas Pongratz

GKI Digital’s online retail flash report predicts that, while purchasing power may decline due to the expected decline in GDP, the increased online customer base in the first two quarters of the year could bring the market up 25% year-on-year, says uzletem.hu.

The number of parcels delivered at the Express One courier service on some days in April exceeded the peak Christmas period.

The effects of the coronavirus epidemic have significantly boosted online orders, with the courier company seeing a 90% increase in the B2C, or “direct-to-customer” segment in April this year compared to the same period last year.

At Praktiker, which operates both a chain store and a webshop, online traffic increased compared to 2019 data, the economics website adds.