Gasoline prices to drop below HUF 300 on Friday

The cost of gasoline will be decreased by HUF 10/liter from Friday, lowering the average price to HUF 298/liter, according to holtankoljak.hu.
The price of diesel will remain unchanged at HUF 335/liter.
This is the second change in the price of gasoline this week, as Hungarian oil and gas company MOL has already lowered the cost on Wednesday, by HUF 10/liter.
