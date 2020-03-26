Gasoline prices to drop below HUF 300 on Friday

Bence Gaál

The cost of gasoline will be decreased by HUF 10/liter from Friday, lowering the average price to HUF 298/liter, according to holtankoljak.hu.

The rapid decrease in oil prices on the world market has led to a massive drop in gasoline prices in Hungary in the last few weeks.

The price of diesel will remain unchanged at HUF 335/liter.

This is the second change in the price of gasoline this week, as Hungarian oil and gas company MOL has already lowered the cost on Wednesday, by HUF 10/liter.