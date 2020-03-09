Fuel prices to drop significantly on Wednesday

remember me
The average price of gasoline is set to fall by HUF 7 per liter on Wednesday, while that of diesel will fall by HUF 6 per liter, after an oil price crash last weekend according to holtankoljak.hu.
The average per liter price of gasoline will be HUF 358, while diesel will cost HUF 370.
Last weekend, the price of Brent Crude fell by proportions not seen since 2008, the website notes, as a result of OPEC failing to reach an agreement regarding cutting oil production. Furthermore, the forint is becoming stronger against the dollar, which may also be a driving factor behind the fuel price decrease.
