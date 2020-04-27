Fishermen receive HUF 800 mln in support

Nicholas Pongratz

Based on a government decision, the operators of fish farms in state-owned fishing waters will receive an unprecedented HUF 800 million in livestock support, writes agroforum.hu.

The fish restocking, coordinated by the Hungarian National Fishermen’s Association (MOHOSZ), is the biggest logistical task in the history of Hungarian fish production and fish farming.

The decision will not only help keep the jobs of the 1,500 workers directly affected, but will also quickly and effectively relaunch recreational fishing, the world’s first competitive angling sport and fishing tourism, and boost fish consumption once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

The measure also serves to protect more than 2,500 jobs in organizations and companies involved in fishing, agroforum.hu adds.