This marks a slight year-on-year deterioration of EUR 10 mln compared to August 2023.

The value of exports amounted to EUR 10.9 billion (HUF 4,305 billion), while imports reached EUR 10.2 billion (HUF 4,040 billion).

Both exports and imports saw declines compared to the same period last year, with export values down by 4.1% and imports decreasing by 4.2% in EUR terms, according to the KSH report.

However, month-on-month, the figures showed a sharper drop. Export levels fell by 7.8% compared to July 2024, while imports experienced a 12% decline.

Trade with European Union member states continues to dominate Hungary’s external trade. In August, 75% of exports and 70% of imports were conducted with EU27 countries.