ÁKK Exchanges HUF 20 bln of Bonds at Wednesday Switch Auction

Debt

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) exchanged HUF 20 billion of securities expiring in 2030 and 2033 for bonds maturing in 2025 and 2026 at a switch auction on Wednesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Primary dealers offered to buy HUF 15.3 bln of the 2030/A and HUF 31.8 bln of the 2033/A bonds. ÁKK exchanged HUF 10 bln of the 2030/A bonds for HUF 4.1 bln of 2025/B bonds, HUF 3.6 bln of 2025/C bonds, HUF 0.9 bln of 2026/E bonds and 0.2 bln of 2026/F bonds. It exchanged HUF 10 bln of the 2033/A bonds for HUF 5.3 bln of 2025/B bonds, HUF 0.3 bln of 2025/C bonds, HUF 0.2 bln of 2026/E bonds and HUF 1.8 bln of 2026/F bonds.

ADVERTISEMENT