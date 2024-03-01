Erste Group Earnings in Hungary Double in 2023
Austria's Erste Group booked net income of EUR 265 million at its banking business in Hungary last year, up 112%, preliminary results released on Thursday show.
Net interest income of Erste Bank Hungary fell 10% to EUR 357 mln. Net revenue from commissions and fees climbed 14% to EUR 255 mln.
Erste Bank Hungary paid EUR 71 mln in financial transaction levies and EUR 66 mln for the banking sector tax, including EUR 48 mln for the windfall profit tax.
Erste Bank Hungary had total assets of EUR 12.512 bln at the end of December, down 2% from 12 months earlier. The stock of client loans was flat at EUR 4.748 bln and client deposits fell 5% to EUR 8.243 bln.
