Fewer births, more deaths, higher natural decrease

BBJ

In the first half of 2019, the number of births was 2.8% less and the number of deaths 1% more than in the corresponding period of 2018 according to preliminary data, the Central Statistical Office reported in its first release of data published on ksh.hu.

As a result, the natural decrease grew by 7.9% or 1,892 compared to January-June 2018.

In June 2019, the number of live births declined by 6.3% and that of deaths rose by 2.7% compared to the same month of the previous year, consequently, the natural decrease of 2,719 in June was 37% higher than a year earlier. In January-June 2019, 41,902 babies were born; the estimated total fertility rate was 1.41 per woman, compared with 1.43 for the first six months of the previous year, KSH reports.