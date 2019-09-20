FDI income in Hungary reaches EUR 9.243 bln in 2018

remember me
Foreign direct investment (FDI) income in Hungary came to EUR 9.243 billion last year, annual data published by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) on Friday shows, according to state news wire MTI.
The total comprised EUR 5.932 bln of reinvested earnings, EUR 3.180 bln of dividends and EUR 131 million of interest.
FDI was down slightly from EUR 9.388 bln in 2017.
FDI income abroad reached HUF 1.599 tln in 2018 and comprised EUR 787 mln of reinvested earnings and EUR 832 of dividends.
The FDI position in Hungary came to EUR 83.163 bln last year. The FDI position abroad stood at EUR 26.823 bln.
