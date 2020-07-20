Farmgate prices up 7.1% in May

MTI – Econews

Farmgate prices in Hungary rose 7.1% year-on-year in May, state news wire MTI reports, citing fresh data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Image by Pexels

Crop prices increased by 11.2% and prices of live animals and animal products edged down 0.4%.

Prices of industrial crops jumped 19.6%, with prices of oilseed crops up 20.3%.

Prices of cereal crops were down 1.7% in May from a year earlier.

Fruit prices jumped 80.4%. Vegetable prices rose 3.9% and potato prices were down 1.4%.

Prices of live animals were down 1.8% and the prices of animal products rose 2.8%.

In January-May, farm gate prices increased 6.9% from the same period of last year as crop prices rose 5% and prices of live animals and animal products were up 10.7%.