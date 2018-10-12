Farmgate prices up 6.0% in August

MTI – Econews

Farmgate prices in Hungary were up 6.0% year-on-year in August 2018, with crop prices rising and pork prices plummeting, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

The price of live animals and animal products fell 2.1%, however crop prices were up 11%.

Grain prices were up 14% with the price of maize up 13% and wheat prices rising 15%. Fruit prices were down 0.8% as prices of apples and plums were down 20% and 37%, respectively. Peach prices in contrast were up 51%. The price of vegetables was up by 22% and tomato prices rose by 23%.

Prices of live animals were down 3.6% as pork prices dropped 9.7%.

In January-August, farmgate prices increased 1.7% year-on-year as crop prices rose 3.9% and the price of livestock and animal products was down 1.9%.

In the first eight months vegetable prices were up 7.9% and fruit prices were down 8.7% compared to the same period a year earlier. The price of pork fell 12%. The price of milk rose 2.0% and egg prices climbed 10%.